Hurricane Katrina evacuee shelters a dozen family members fleeing Hurricane Ida

Thousands of people evacuated Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida. The rush to get out brings back painful memories of evacuations 16 years ago to the day, when people fled their homes as Hurricane Katrina devastated the area.

One local woman remembers it like yesterday. She was forced to leave her hometown in Louisiana and never went back.

Evacuees from Louisiana stay with family in Huntsville Evacuees from Louisiana stay with family in Huntsville

Anna Blanchard's memories of Hurricane Katrina are clear as day. She is reliving them right now through a dozen family members, who had to evacuate the same area and are currently staying with her until it is safe for them to return to Louisiana.

"Yeah, this does bring back a lot of memories," says Blanchard as she recalls when she lived in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

"Nobody wants to leave, I guess it's in you. Once you live in St. Bernard that's your life," explains Blanchard.

But 16 years ago, she was forced to leave when Hurricane Katrina made landfall. She says, "Katrina did us in, we had to come up. We came up for a friend and we stayed, we liked it."

She's been in Huntsville ever since, but most of her family stayed behind in St. Bernard Parish. More than ten family members came to stay with her while Hurricane Ida passed through.

"I'm glad that I'm with my family, I'm very glad. And I wouldn't rather be anywhere else. But it doesn't mean that I'm not still in the back of my mind thinking what am I going to go home to," says Breanna Franklin, Blanchard's granddaughter.

Franklin doesn't know when she will be able to return home, or what she will return home to.

"What if I go back and I don't have nothing? What if I go back and I don't have nothing, and who knows when I'm going to be going back," says Franklin.

Her grandmother still shares stories of when she first returned to her house after Hurricane Katrina.

"When you get down there it looks like somebody put your house in the dryer and put it on spin and just threw it all over the place. You're refrigerator is in the bathroom. It's unbelievable the damage it cause," says Blanchard.

The damage and constant storm threat are big reasons why she never moved back to Louisiana.

"I don't know, after a while enough has got to be enough you know, you got to do something about it," says Blanchard.

Their hometown of St. Bernard Parish is currently without power, and the dozen of them who evacuated are being told to stay away until local authorities know how much damage is in the area.