Huntsville's take on the longest government shutdown in US history

"I don't know when its going to end," said Reba Sullivan.

"I think it'll end when its supposed to end," said Nick Ecomonou.

Friday a third of federal employees failed to get their paychecks for the first time during the shutdown. Despite that, some folks say the shutdown is worth it.

"I think what is going on is necessary," said Nick Ecomonou.

Others say, its not worth it.

"Most people live paycheck to paycheck and i don't know what their going to do, their mortgage comes due, their utilities come due they've got to have food," said Tom Ryan, with Madison County Democrats.

On the other side of the political aisle, Republican Sam Givhan says he's not seeing the finish line.

"I don't see where either side is going to give-in in the short term. I'm not sure how long this is going to last," said Givhan.

Also not seeing an end in sight? Many people in Huntsville say the situation could be beyond compromise.

"They are both iron clad to keeping what they have," said James Deheve.