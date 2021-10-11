Huntsville’s shifting focus to STEAM from STEM

Huntsville is putting the 'art' in STEM.

The Rocket City's rich science, technology, engineering and mathematics focus isn't new, but adding the ‘a‘ for art is taking the city in an exciting new direction.



First Baptist Church Huntsville by Beth Cowan Drake/Alabama The Beautiful First Baptist Church Huntsville by Beth Cowan Drake/Alabama The Beautiful

David M. Schwarz Architects rendering of Huntsville Amphitheater David M. Schwarz Architects rendering of Huntsville Amphitheater

STEAM is more than just an acronym; it is a strategic shift.

So, why’s it an important change? City leaders say it comes down to quality of life and attracting all those stem folks here to work.

“We have to get people here to see it and once they get here, they get it,” Claire Aiello, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, said.

Telling the story that is Huntsville, is a focus as businesses look to recruit people to move here for these new jobs.

“We have all kinds of ways that Huntsville celebrates the arts, and our companies can use those in materials as they share word about Huntsville when they are working to recruit people here and these are just some of the tools they can use as they recruit,” Aiello says.

And it’s not just murals on walls, Aiello said. Grants and funding in schools for more arts education, companies supporting growing artist initiatives, dance, and music are all cozying up to the math and science focus. It is a unique blend that people like Aiello are betting will set Huntsville apart from other cities.

“Creativity is a critical element in a growing economy, uniting people and groups from all walks of life. In Huntsville, we are fortunate to have an impressive pool of talented artists and other makers right here in our community. Their contributions not only add to our quality of life, but also make Huntsville a diverse, welcoming place to live, work and play. As demonstrated by our investment in public art installations and an 8,000-seat amphitheater at MidCity District, we believe in prioritizing art, music and other forms of creative expression through shared community experience,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told WAAY 31 News Monday.

And this STEAM focus isn’t just a Huntsville thing. Statewide, Alabama State Council on the Arts have worked on initiatives and partnerships to grow the arts since about 2013.