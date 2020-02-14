Huntsville’s mayor proclaims Feb. 14 as ‘Straight to Ale Day'

Mayor Tommy Battle is proclaiming Feb. 14 as “Straight to Ale Day” in the City of Huntsville.

Battle is hosting a ceremony at Straight to Ale at 2610 Clinton Avenue West on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The brewery is offering a limited number of free Monkeynaut IPA tastings at the event.

RateBeer named Straight to Ale its 2019 Best Brewer in the state. It's the fifth time in six years the business earned the award.