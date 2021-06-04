Huntsville's mayor says one police officer's actions do not represent the department as a whole

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle spoke with WAAY 31 after the city announced plans to move forward with disciplining an officer over his actions in a videotaped arrest.

The videotaped arrest shows one officer stomping on a man's legs as other officers tried to get him in custody.

Battle wants to emphasize what the police department’s statement says in writing. That the actions this police officer took do not reflect the standards of the department as a whole. That's why they were ruled as outside of HPD policy.

The statement says Internal Affairs reviewed three different angles of the incident from body camera, store surveillance, and cell phone footage to come up with their ruling.

The mayor says the Internal Affairs in-depth investigation proves that their system is working.

"This shows that our system works, you know we took this to Internal Affairs, Internal Affairs went through all the video, talked to all the officers. Used the store video, had everything in place," says Battle.

The case is now being looked over by Police Chief Mark McMurray for disciplinary review.

The mayor says the police department has 188,000 calls for service a year. They want all of them to be perfect, but that is not always the case. The mayor says that's why they have Internal Affairs to look over incidents such as this.