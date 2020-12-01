Huntsville's Village of Promise brings Christmas assistance to families in need

One Huntsville nonprofit is gearing up to deliver another year of Christmas joy on top of its regular programming.

Village of Promise, a family advancement center, has had to make adjustments to its Christmas program this year due to the pandemic.

Executive Director Dr. Libby Parker says they will forgo the Christmas party they usually do. Instead, around 36 families will be receiving gift bags full of clothes, toys, shoes and food bags in an outdoor event.

“Santa is going to be outside and we’ll have a drive through where Santa’s celebrating, we’re all out there with music and we place the large bags in each car,” Parker said.

The event will take place Dec. 22 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parker says this extra Christmas assistance is even more important this year for families impacted by the pandemic.

“Our Christmas program is especially important this year and we’ve added the food bags because so many of our families were affected. They had jobs that were wiped out during Covid and they’re just now able to get back to work in the last month or so. So, they really need additional assistance,” Parker said.

Parker adds that several adult and family programs are available to the community. Through their Promise Institute, the nonprofit offers programs like Infant University and Family Connections, both of which have Spanish interpreters available at each class.

An additional program, Next Steps, includes English as a Second language classes. All programs are free of charge.

Parker says these programs are integral to supporting families in the community.

“With these tools, they’re able to take the necessary steps to gain better employment or prepare for employment, gain economic independence and then sustain that independence,” Parker said.

For more information on the Village of Promise, visit their Facebook page.