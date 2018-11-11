Clear

Huntsville's Veterans day parade cancelled

The parade was set to start at 11:00 a.m on Monday.The cold and rain are expected to start at that time.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 11:36 AM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

The Veterans Parade scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The Veterans Parade Breakfast will continue as scheduled at the Roundhouse Depot on Monday morning.

