Huntsville’s U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks hits Twitter to troll Democrat trying to sue him for Capitol riot

Court documents released this week revealed that U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has not yet been served with a lawsuit accusing him of breaking laws to help incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit comes from Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. Those documents revealed Swalwell has gone as far as hiring a private detective to serve Brooks.

Brooks has been relatively quiet on the matter, until Friday afternoon.

That’s when his Twitter account began a string of tweets for Swalwell showing Brooks in various forms of disguise – from wearing a cap that say “I’m not Mo Brooks” to hiding behind a tree.

As of Friday afternoon, Swalwell had yet to respond.

As you can imagine, the responses range from total support to complete outrage.

Check them out below, and learn more about the lawsuit HERE