Huntsville’s Spelling Bee Champ Erin Howard visits Live with Kelly and Ryan

Just days after winning $50,000 for being one of eight co-champions at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Huntsville student Erin Howard appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Erin, a seventh-grade student at Mountain Gap School, and her co-champions sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during Monday’s show.

After a talk and a game, they got to take photos with the hosts.

See the fun in the videos and photos in this story

