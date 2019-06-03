Clear

Huntsville’s Spelling Bee Champ Erin Howard visits Live with Kelly and Ryan

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 1:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Just days after winning $50,000 for being one of eight co-champions at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Huntsville student Erin Howard appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Erin, a seventh-grade student at Mountain Gap School, and her co-champions sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during Monday’s show.

After a talk and a game, they got to take photos with the hosts.

See the fun in the videos and photos in this story, and leave Erin a note of congratulations in the comments section of this story.

See more about Erin's victory here, here and here

