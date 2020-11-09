Huntsville's South Memorial Parkway could be rezoned, restricting certain businesses

District Three in Huntsville held a town hall meeting to discuss South Huntsville's growth and a proposed rezoning project.

Residents learned about a South Memorial Parkway rezoning effort. It would affect 240 acres that are zoned light industrial. That means essentially anything can open along the Parkway, north and south.

Councilwoman Jennie Robinson said that has created significant problems for businesses and residential areas along the Parkway.

Right now, anything from a correctional facility to trailer parks can open up in the area. So, Robinson and the South Huntsville Main Business Association took the initiative and are suggesting changing the area to a Highway Business C-4 District, shortening the list of businesses or facilities able to open up.

"As we redevelop the South Parkway, good zoning is going to be important and we felt the C-4 zoning would be better for our efforts to redevelop in those areas and to help protect the businesses and residents in that area," Robinson said.

Right now, they are still in the process of planning out this rezoning project. Robinson said they still need to go through the zoning committee and planning commission.

Right now, this rezoning project is still in the planning phase and will need to go through the zoning committee and planning commission.

It will then eventually be presented to the city council. Robinson hopes to have it in place by next Spring.