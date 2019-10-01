Clear

Huntsville's Second Annual History Month is officially underway

The visitor's bureau said the activities are just as much for locals as they are for visitors.

Huntsville's Second Annual History Month is officially underway. You can follow a digital calendar of several historic events and activities around the city.

Some of the events will include the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll and Huntsville Ghost Walks. This year, there will be new events like a concert series at Constitution Hall Historic Park and a "Boos Cruise" pedal pub tour.

"It's important for them as well to be able to participate in events and activities and learn more about the community that they live in," said Kristen Pepper, the marketing director of the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Many of the events during History Month will coincide with Alabama's 200th birthday.

You can see a full list of events here: https://www.huntsville.org/events/huntsville-history-month/

