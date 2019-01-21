Clear
Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Huntsville commemorates Dr. King's legacy

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference is known for its 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was led by Dr. King. This happened after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

On Monday, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., commemorated his legacy.

The conference was founded by Dr. King in 1957. Huntsville's chapter president, Gregory Bentley, describes Dr. King as a wall breaker and not a wall builder.

"That message resonates in our day in time. We need people who can reach out and build relationships rather than tear relationships apart," said Gregory Bentley.

Bentley said, this year, the conference plans to urge more people to vote, which is something Dr. King was passionate about.

"An indispensable aspect of a democracy. You can't really imagine a democracy without voter participation," Bentley said.

Other members of the conference said the country has a long way to go, especially with economic division.

"One of the groups he championed the most were poor people. That's people of every color and ethnicity. It wasn't just black poor people and white poor people," said Susan Griffin.

She said it's now up to today's youth to carry on Dr. King's legacy.

"I think it can be misled because some of them are just being taught from the textbooks. Their parents aren't teaching them about it, or people around them aren't," said Mirial Bentley.

The conference is planning voter registration activities in Huntsville.

Volunteers at the CASA Vegetable Garden in Madison County also participated in the MLK Day of Service by harvesting vegetables for the elderly and home-bound.

