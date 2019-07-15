Huntsville's Redline Steel represents Alabama at the White House

A Huntsville company represented Alabama at the White House on Monday.

Redline Steel was chosen to attend the president's "Made in America Product Showcase." The company posted pictures of the owner in the cross hall of the White House and even a selfie with President Trump.

Redline Steel hires veterans and makes home decor. It's come under fire in recent months. Last week, the state asked it to investigate claims of hazardous working conditions. Redline Steel has until Thursday to respond.