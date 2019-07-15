Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville's Redline Steel represents Alabama at the White House

From @RedlineSteelOfficial on Facebook

Redline Steel was chosen to attend the president's "Made in America Product Showcase."

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Huntsville company represented Alabama at the White House on Monday.

Redline Steel was chosen to attend the president's "Made in America Product Showcase." The company posted pictures of the owner in the cross hall of the White House and even a selfie with President Trump.

Redline Steel hires veterans and makes home decor. It's come under fire in recent months. Last week, the state asked it to investigate claims of hazardous working conditions. Redline Steel has until Thursday to respond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events