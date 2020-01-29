Huntsville's Pints and Pixels is relocating

Huntsville's retro gaming bar, Pints and Pixels, has a new home.

The business made the announcement on its Facebook page. It will move down the street to Campus 805 in the Student Union Building.

The post said it will still have the classic arcade games, but it is ending a partnership with Anaheim Chili. That means there will not be a kitchen when the business moves.

It will leave its location in the Mercantile Building on March 1.