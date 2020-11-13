Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall prepares for Black Friday amid coronavirus pandemic

Black Friday is just two weeks away, but just like with so many other events this year, coronavirus will have a major impact on it.

At Parkway Place Mall, a lot of those Black Friday deals are already underway and will last beyond Nov. 27.

For Leaf in Creek, a local small business inside the mall, this pandemic has been tough for them. Manager Brianna Mansfield said online sales kept them afloat this past spring and summer.

"We're really blessed to have that opportunity to still bring in money, while we were shut down," Mansfield said.

The retailer has been seeing steady traffic since it reopened, but Mansfield is hoping the holiday season gives them the extra boost in sales they need.

"We're definitely still doing the big sales on Black Friday," Mansfield said.

Like many stores, they are also spreading out deals throughout the holiday season.

"The times where Black Friday is truly just on Friday after Thanksgiving, I think that that is completely shifted," Mall Manager Molly Bell said.

Bell said since the mall has reopened, it has followed the state's guidelines on reducing the spread of coronavirus. However, right now, there is no limit on store capacity.

"We're working with each retailer that has their own capacity restriction within their store," Bell said. "Really, where we come into play in that is giving them the needed resources to be able to cue their line outside their store and make sure that shoppers know to wear their masks and know how to follow the guidelines."

Leaf in Creek plans to limit capacity on Black Friday and place arrows on the ground to keep traffic moving in one direction.

"We still want people to feel comfortable when they come in for Black Friday, 'cause if that is the day they want to shop and get all their stuff done, we want to make people feel comfortable while shopping," Mansfield said.

The mall will be open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, and close at 9 p.m. Masks are still required inside the mall.