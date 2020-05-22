Huntsville’s MidCity hosts free drive-in movie

MidCity in Huntsville is inviting the public to a enjoy a free drive-in movie on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m.

The drive-in will accommodate 100 vehicles for an in-car viewing experience and more than 300 other guests for the “bring your own blanket” experience at the front of the screen and at The Camp where the movie, DC Comics Wonder Woman, will also play.

MidCity says food and drinks will be provided by The Camp, including BBQ, hot dogs, hamburgers, candy and popcorn.

Employees will be wearing masks and gloves, along with other safety measures like social distancing.

