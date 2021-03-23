Huntsville’s MidCity holds groundbreaking ceremony for its first residential building

Huntsville’s MidCity district held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first residential building Tuesday afternoon.

The building will be a part of the $1 billion mixed-use, MidCity project off Research Park Boulevard.

The five-story building is set to have almost 300 apartments. The ground floor will house retail space and more.

Mayor Tommy Battle explained the impact the building and the MidCity development as a whole could have.

"This will be a great place, not only for the people of Huntsville but for all of North Alabama. I think we'll see that are a draw for a big regional area," said Mayor Battle.

There will be 12 different apartment floor plans. Pre-leasing is set to start in 2022.