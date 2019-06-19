Huntsville's Mazda-Toyota plant could have a new partner in Lexus

Mazda-Toyota could have another partnership in the making, Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus. A Japanese publication says the two companies are looking to build a new Lexus, which is Toyota's luxury brand, with Mazda parts.

Phil Long works just down the street from the future Mazda-Toyota Plant. In fact, he even drives a Mazda. He was shocked to learn Lexus could be a new partner.

"For Alabama, that's unheard-of. That's really cool," he said.

The Japanese site, Bestcar, and Lexus Enthusiast both reported Mazda-Toyota could bring in Lexus for a special project, but the collaboration would mainly be with Mazda.

The reports say the companies could put together a second-generation Lexus RC Coupe that is built from a Mazda frame and engine.

WAAY 31 tried contacting Mazda-Toyota officials on the potential for a deal. They did not discredit the reports, and said they will help put us in contact with someone, but we haven't heard back as of Wednesday. Lexus officials have not responded either, and Toyota engine plant officials say they are unaware of this.

Long says if this happens, Huntsville gets another boost.

"Being the fastest growing city in Alabama, we'll probably outdo Birmingham a little bit faster than we were projected to," Long said.

The reports say the car in question would be built in 2022. If this partnership happens, it would be the first Mazda-Lexus collaboration ever.