Huntsville's Kyle Wright reflects on spot start at Wrigley Field

In Alabama, many baseball fans root for the Braves, which makes sense since they are the closest team geographically.

That was the case for Huntsville's own Kyle Wright, who is now in his fourth season with Atlanta.

Last Friday, the Braves recalled Wright from the alternate site to make a spot start against the Cubs. Wright had a decent outing, striking out five and allowing two earned runs in four and a third innings of work. He’d get a no-decision in the win.

Wright said it's always special to put on a big-league uniform and even more so when you get to do so at one of baseball’s most legendary parks.

“I’ve always wanted to pitch there or play there and just go watch a game there growing, just because it's Wrigley,” Wright said. “There’s a lot of tradition there, so then the fact that I actually did get to pitch and play there was really cool so that side of it was cool … but you know, at the end of the day, it was just another game and I just tried to go out there and compete the best that I could.”

Wright was optioned back to Atlanta's alternate site after the game. He said the team told him to stay ready and that they’ll need him again and he’ll be there when they call.