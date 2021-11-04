Huntsville's Kyle Wright reflects on 'crazy' championship season

Huntsville’s Kyle Wright will be part of MLB history forever as part of the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

“It’s been a pretty crazy year but obviously I think it was perfect in every way,” Wright said Thursday.

The Buckhorn High School grad only made two regular-season appearances for the Braves this year. Neither went particularly well as Wright finished with a 0-1 record and a 9.95 ERA.

But the 26-year-old found success in Triple-A, leading the league with 137 strikeouts and a 3.02 ERA for the Gwinnett Stripers.

At the end of the minor league season, Wright reported to Atlanta’s alternate training site to stay ready in case the Braves needed him in the playoffs. The righty didn’t get the call for the NLDS or NLCS but was added to the team’s roster for the World Series.

“It’s nuts. I spent all of my year in Triple-A and I have to give a lot of credit to the coaching staff and my teammates down there, too, for just helping me stay the course and kinda help me get back to where I need to be,” Wright said. “I feel like they never stopped believing in me and I feel like that was a big confidence booster for me.”

As you could imagine, Wright would have preferred to spend the entire season with the big-league club but said Gwinnett was the right place for him to be at the time.

The former Vanderbilt Commodore saw his first World Series action in Game 2, coming in to pitch the eighth inning of a game Atlanta would lose. But Wright made the most of his time on the mound, striking out the only three batters he faced on just 12 pitches.

Wright would be called into action again in Game 4, when Atlanta starter Dylan Lee ran into trouble in the first inning. Pitching out of an early jam, Wright tossed 4.2 innings in relief, holding Houston to just one earned run and recording three punchouts.

“I was just trying to do my part,” Wright said. “I struggled enough this year, didn’t really help the team hardly at all during the regular season so I just wanted to do my part and help give us an opportunity to win that game.”

Atlanta would go on to win that game 3-2 and manager Brian Snitker would credit Wright’s effort for the victory.

“You don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get to win one of these things so I definitely wanted to leave it all out on the field,” Wright explained.

Two games later, Atlanta claimed its first title since 1995. Wright, a lifelong Braves fan, said it felt awesome to bring the Commissioner's Trophy back to Atlanta and Huntsville.

“Huntsville is Braves’ country, too,” he said. “Obviously, Atlanta was hungry for a championship but I think Huntsville is right there, too. Pretty much everyone I know around here is a Braves’ fan.”

But Wright isn’t stopping at one ring this year. Later in November, he and his fiancé, Shelby Balentine, are tying the knot.

“I’ll be getting another ring so a great two weeks and I’m obviously just as excited for the next one as I was this one.”