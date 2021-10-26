Huntsville’s Kyle Wright added to Atlanta Braves’ World Series roster

Right-hander Kyle Wright of Huntsville has been added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of Tuesday night’s World Series game against the Houston Astros.

Wright, who graduated from Buckhorn High School, has not made a major league appearance since June 23.

The 26-year-old last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett against Jacksonville. He was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two big league games this year and 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts for Gwinnett.

Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series.

Current Braves teammate Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Ríos followed with a solo shot.