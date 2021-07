Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel moved into sole possession of ninth on the all-time saves list Saturday after closing out the Cubs’ 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The save, his 21st of the season, broke a tie with Jonathan Papelbon.

Just past the season’s midway point, the 33-year-old closer is now just eight saves away from eighth all-time -- a position currently held by Joe Nathan with 377.