Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competes in Men’s Long Jump at Tokyo Olympics. See how he did

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competed in the qualifying event for the Men’s Long Jump at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday morning

Harrison jumped a distance of 8.13 meters (about 26 feet, 8 inches), which qualified him for the medal event. His was the fifth best distance of the entire qualifying round.

He’ll compete for gold in the final on Sunday night.

This will be after he takes part in a medal competition for High Jump on Sunday morning.

