Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competes in Men’s Long Jump at Tokyo Olympics. See how he did

JuVaughn Harrison

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 6:22 AM

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 6:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competed in the qualifying event for the Men’s Long Jump at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday morning

Harrison jumped a distance of 8.13 meters (about 26 feet, 8 inches), which qualified him for the medal event. His was the fifth best distance of the entire qualifying round.

He’ll compete for gold in the final on Sunday night.

This will be after he takes part in a medal competition for High Jump on Sunday morning. Read more about that HERE

Learn more about Harrison HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates!

