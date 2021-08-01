Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competes for a medal in Men’s High Jump at Tokyo Olympics

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competed in the finals medal event for the Men’s High Jump at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday morning.

Harrison jumped and cleared a height of 2.33 meters (about 7 feet, 8 inches).

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure a medal for the athlete.

In a grand display of sportsmanship, Harrison could be seen cheering on his competitors throughout the finals.

