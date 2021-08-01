Clear

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competes for a medal in Men’s High Jump at Tokyo Olympics

JuVaughn Harrison

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates!

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 7:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison competed in the finals medal event for the Men’s High Jump at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday morning.

Harrison jumped and cleared a height of 2.33 meters (about 7 feet, 8 inches).

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure a medal for the athlete.

In a grand display of sportsmanship, Harrison could be seen cheering on his competitors throughout the finals.

Sunday night, he’ll compete for gold in the Men’s Long Jump final. Read more about that HERE

Learn more about Harrison HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events