Huntsville’s John Hunt Park coronavirus testing site expected to reopen Tuesday

Huntsville's drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be closed on Monday, but the fever and flu clinic remains open.

We learned the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at John Hunt Park is closed because Huntsville Hospital doesn't have enough testing kits. That's a problem hospitals across the country are experiencing.

Huntsville Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic Huntsville Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic

Other states are also reporting they don't have enough kits to adequately test their populations. Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers told us the hospital system has tested more than 3,000 people in North Alabama for coronavirus.

While the testing site at John Hunt Park will be closed on Monday, people can still visit the fever and flu clinic on Governors Drive to be tested for the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Huntsville Hospital plans to reopen the John Hunt Park testing site on Tuesday if they have enough supplies.