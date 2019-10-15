Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha uses genetic testing to find breakthroughs in cancer treatment

By combining the power of genomic science with state-of-the-art technology, scientists at HudsonAlpha are working to find breakthroughs in breast and ovarian cancers.

What if a cotton swab on the inside of your mouth could assess your cancer risk?

That's exactly what HudsonAlpha can do. They provide the community with potentially life-saving testing that can unlock the power of preventative care in your family.

It's something that Charles Horton knows the importance of all too well.

"'I could be miserable, or I could be happy. I chose to be happy,' she said," Horton said.

It's a seemingly simple decision we all have to make. It's one that captures the fighting spirit of his late daughter, Ginger Szabor-Durham.

"She was quite a gal. She liked to have a good time. She had a fun life," he said.

He said she never accepted defeat. Ginger's life was cut short at 53, following a battle with breast cancer. It was during her treatment that her family learned the value of genetic testing.

"My mother at age 65 had battled ovarian cancer, then breast cancer and finally died from pancreatic cancer," Horton said.

Ginger was also positive for the BRACA 2 cancer gene. A genetic test revealed Horton likely passed the gene from his mother to his daughter.

"I was tested and I am positive for the BRACA 2 gene. We have no way of ever proving it, of course, but we think my mother probably passed the gene to me, and I passed the gene on to my daughter, and both of them suffer the consequences of this gene," he said.

Horton was tested through the "Information is Power" initiative from HudsonAlpha. It's genetic testing for people who want to know a little bit more about their risk for cancer. A quick swab inside your cheek allows researchers to create a map of your genetic makeup.

"We partner with one of our companies in the building called "Kilos Genetics" to sequence 32 different genes for which changes in those genes can affect your risk for cancer, in particular breast and ovarian cancer, as well as colon cancer," Dr. Sara Cooper, a faculty investigator for the research project, said.

Why is something like this needed?

"I think it's needed because what we have found is that many people, over half actually of individuals, who have a positive result from a test like this don't have a strong family history of cancer of any kind," she said. "(And) What that tells us is that you may have a strong risk of cancer and not know about it."

Their goal is to help boost preventative care and encourage early screenings.

"We hope that it sort of has a cascading effect for individuals who learn about their risk and then share the information with their family and help even more," Dr. Cooper said.

Their genetic information already proved to be beneficial for Horton's family. Ginger's twin brother did not test positive for the BRACA 2 gene, so he won't pass it along to his two daughters.

"So, at least we have that relief knowing that my two granddaughters are not in danger from that," Horton said.

It provides Horton's family with peace of mind, using the information they have as power for future generations.

"Knowledge is strength. Whatever we know might prove to be a beneficial thing down the road, even though it wasn't a beneficial thing for her (Ginger)," Horton said.

WAAY 31 is a media sponsor of HudsonAlpha's Tie the Ribbons Event, which benefits the "Information is Power" initiative. This event allows them to continue to offer free testing for men and women between the ages of 28 and 30 in Madison, Limestone, Jackson, Marshall and Morgan counties. If you are outside the age limits, it is offered at a reduced price.