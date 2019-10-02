Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha shows documentary on potential breakthrough in treating Alzheimer’s disease

There is now a potential breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say they're looking into the first medication that could treat the disease's underlying process. This breakthrough was showcased in a documentary on Wednesday at the Jackson Center in Research Park.

The film explores how researchers have devoted decades to this drug and how they are driven professionally and personally. It's called "Turning Point."

We spoke to the director on Wednesday.

"I think the film is doing for family members with Alzheimer’s is giving them some hope that some brilliant and very dedicated people are dedicating their lives to trying to find a cure for a disease," James Keach said.

The screening was presented by the Bright Focus Foundation and HudsonAlpha.

"By the year 2050, 150 million people will have it [Alzheimer’s disease] worldwide and right now, one out of two people at the age of 85 will get it. It's an epidemic. It's a tsunami, and it will break the economy," Keach said.

Right now, HudsonAlpha is conducting a study with the University of Alabama at Birmingham that provides whole genome sequencing for patients with early-onset neurodegenerative disease.