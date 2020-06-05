Huntsville’s Food Truck All Star event cancelled ‘in light of the unique circumstances’

The Food Truck All Star event planned for Friday evening in Huntsville is cancelled.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. posted a statement on Twitter Friday morning, saying the cancellation is “in light of the unique circumstances on many levels.” It says the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

The organization encourages the community to support the businesses that would be involved, including Fast Frankie's Wicked Eats, Grumpy's, Hippeacamper, Southerland Sno Depot, Manic Organic, Nanny's Old Fashioned Lemonade, What's Popp'N, Ice Works, Pearl, Beast Mode, Fire and Spice, Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor, Badd Newz BBQ, ILoveBaconTruck, Rollin Lobstah, Betty Jo's Gourmet Food Truck, Regale Cupcakery, Piper and Leaf, Suzy’s Pops and Nothing Bundt.