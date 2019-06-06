Huntsville's Craig Kimbrel signs $43 million deal with Chicago Cubs

Our hometown boy has a new home in the big leagues!
Craig Kimbrel signed a 3-year $43 million deal with the Cubs Wednesday evening. This ends a 7-month free agency period for the all-star closer.
Kimbrel graduated from Lee High School before going to Wallace State, where the Braves drafted him.
