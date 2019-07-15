Clear
Huntsville's Concert In The Park: Tribute to Space cancelled due to weather

The concert was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Monday night’s Concert In The Park: Tribute to Space in Huntsville has been cancelled due to weather, Arts Huntsville posted to Facebook.

The post says weather conditions, public safety and the ability to set up sound and production for the performers were factors in the decision.

