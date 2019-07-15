Monday night’s Concert In The Park: Tribute to Space in Huntsville has been cancelled due to weather, Arts Huntsville posted to Facebook.
The concert was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park. The post says weather conditions, public safety and the ability to set up sound and production for the performers were factors in the decision.
Related Content
- Huntsville's Concert In The Park: Tribute to Space cancelled due to weather
- HydroFest racing cancelled Friday due to weather
- 2019 Concerts in the Park series starts Monday in Huntsville
- 'Space City USA:' Huntsville's theme park that never was
- Decatur cancels most athletic activities due to weather worries
- UPDATE: Madison Police Foundation Carnival canceled Tuesday due to weather
- 2018 Madison Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather
- Huntsville's Veterans Day parade cancelled
- Space Missile Defense Symposium underway in Huntsville
- Huntsville Animal Servies hosts SPACE adoption special
Scroll for more content...