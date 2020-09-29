Huntsville’s Christmas parade replaced with fireworks show

The organizers of Huntsville's Christmas parade announced that this year, there won't be a parade at all. Instead, there will be a fireworks show.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are holding a fireworks show to kick off the winter celebrations. The show will be a socially distanced event at the Joe Davis Stadium parking lot.

Families can watch from their cars, with each car parked a space apart.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle thanked organizers for finding another way to celebrate during this time.

"But also thank you for doing something so we are socially responsible, so that we stay separated. We can stay sanitized, we can wear masks and we can make sure that we really conquer this pandemic," said Battle.

The show is set to kick off Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. While it is free to attend, you're asked to bring a blanket to donate for senior citizens in the area.