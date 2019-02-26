Huntsville’s Avengers, Nick Fury connection revealed in Captain Marvel movie

It’s official: Huntsville makes superheroes.
Or, we make the people who gather superheroes into a team to deal with annoyances like alien invasions, killer robots and a genocidal purple guy.
Marvel is releasing clips of its new “Captain Marvel” movie ahead of its March 7 release in theaters.
On Sunday, a preview featuring a talk between Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) was unveiled on the MovieAccessTrailers YouTube page.
In it, Danvers ask Fury where he was born, to which Jackson replies: “Huntsville, Alabama, but technically I don’t remember that part.”
It begins at the 0:31 spot in the attached clip.
Hopefully in the complete film we’ll learn why Fury, who started gathering The Avengers together all the way back in the first Iron Man movie, doesn’t technically remember his time in the Rocket City.
