Huntsville/Madison County NAACP leader discusses Planet Fitness shooting

WAAY 31 talked over the phone with the NAACP president for Madison County, Jerry Burnet, about Madison police shooting and killing a man in the Planet Fitness parking lot in Madison.

The president for the local chapter shared he wants everyone to remain peaceful and let the sheriff's office investigate what happened.

Burnet said all the NCAAP knows and has seen about the deadly shooting involving Madison police is the news coverage we've been providing you.

He said Dana Fletcher's family has not reached out to the NAACP, and they have not been able to get in touch with his wife. Burnet said right now, he wants everyone to follow protocol and let the investigation play out, because there isn't enough information about what happened.

Burnet said he wants everyone to know any protest put on does not have the support of the NAACP. He said it defeats the purpose to protest what happened without information, and although he understands people in the community are upset, they need to wait to find out more about what happened.