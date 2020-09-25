Huntsville/Madison County Chamber celebrates companies adding jobs, investment

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announced several economic development projects that will bring 510 new jobs and more than $71 million in investment.

In a news release on Friday, the Chamber said this includes eight companies that have expanded or located to the area this year but have not had an announcement.

“Year to date for 2020, new projects, expansions, and increased scope of previously announced projects will result in 852 new jobs and more than $1 billion in new capital investment in the Huntsville Metro,” the release said.

The Chamber's list is as follows:

Dynetics Up to 200 new jobs associated with weapon development work Hired hundreds of people this year in support of the Human Landing System and other projects Local employment is 2,740

Torch Technologies Two recent expansion projects, totaling 120 jobs and $32.3 million in investment

Invariant Corporation Creating 23 new jobs with investment of $430,000

Nippon Express USA Will hire 101 new employees and invest $19.1 million within the next two years



It also noted Aldez, Palco, Ridgeview Industries, Inc. and TriRx Pharmaceutical Services as other companies to add jobs and investment in 2020.