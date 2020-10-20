Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces winners of Annual Small Business Awards

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber on Tuesday announced the winners of its 35th Annual Small Business Awards.
The event was hosted virtually this year with the theme, “Arabian Nights.”
The chamber provided the following list of winners:
- Young Professional of the Year: Bekah Schmidt, South Huntsville Main Business Association
- Nonprofit of the Year: Huntsville Ballet
- Professional Services Business of the Year: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.
- Culinary Business of the Year: Mango’s Caribbean Cookhouse
- Emerging Business of the Year: MaDonni Beauty
- Government Contracting – Professional Services Business of the Year:
- TIE: Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis and Sentar, Inc.
- Government Contracting – Technology Business of the Year: Signalink, Inc.
- Service Business of the Year: 47E
- Retailer of the Year: Redline Steel
- Local “Creative” of the Year: Party Life, LLC
- Medical Practice of the Year: Focus Physiotherapy Huntsville
- Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Troy 7
- Russell G. Brown Executive Leadership Award:
- TIE: Sandra Cepeda, Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis and Kimberly Lewis, PROJECTXYZ, Inc.
- People’s Choice Award: Active8 Communications