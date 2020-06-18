Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces ‘Best Places To Work Awards’

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announced the winners of its annual Best Places To Work Awards.

Typically, the award ceremony is held in person, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was held virtually this year.

Recipients and the chamber participated in the event via Zoom. It says companies won based on employee surveys.

The recipients are listed below:

Micro Category (10-24 employees)

GOLD: Phased n Research, Inc.

SILVER: Cortina Solutions, LLC

BRONZE: River Tree Insurance Services, Inc.

Small Category (25-50 employees)

GOLD: KODA Technologies, Inc.

SILVER: Matt Curtis Real Estate, Inc.

BRONZE: Crossflow Technologies, Inc.

Medium Category (51-100 employees)

GOLD: Thompson Gray, Inc.

SILVER: Hill Technical Solutions, Inc.

BRONZE: Brockwell Technologies, Inc.

Large Category (101-250 employees)

GOLD: Avion Solutions

SILVER: IronMountain Solutions

BRONZE: Simulation Technologies, Inc.

X-Large Category (251+ employees)

GOLD: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

SILVER: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

BRONZE: PeopleTec, Inc.