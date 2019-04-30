The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has released a list of the 2019 winners for the "Best Places To Work Awards."

The chamber says the winners were announced on Tuesday at the Von Braun Center. The companies won based on employee surveys.

Below is a list of the 2019 winners from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber:

Micro Category (10-24 employees)

GOLD: Crossflow Technologies, Inc.

SILVER: Summit Information Solutions, Inc.

BRONZE: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.

Small Category (25-50 employees)

GOLD: Matt Curtis Real Estate, Inc.

SILVER: Invariant Corporation

BRONZE: Nesin Therapy Services, P.C.

Medium Category (51-100 employees)

GOLD: Brockwell Technologies, Inc.

SILVER: National Children's Advocacy Center

BRONZE: Monte Sano Research Corporation

Large Category (101-250 employees)

GOLD: IERUS Technologies, Inc.

SILVER: Avion Solutions

BRONZE: IronMountain Solutions

X-Large Category (251+ employees)

GOLD: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

SILVER: Integration Innovation Inc. (i3)

BRONZE: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)