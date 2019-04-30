Clear

Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2019 "Best Places To Work"

The companies won based on employee surveys.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has released a list of the 2019 winners for the "Best Places To Work Awards."

The chamber says the winners were announced on Tuesday at the Von Braun Center. The companies won based on employee surveys.

Below is a list of the 2019 winners from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber:

Micro Category (10-24 employees)
GOLD: Crossflow Technologies, Inc.
SILVER: Summit Information Solutions, Inc.
BRONZE: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.

Small Category (25-50 employees)
GOLD: Matt Curtis Real Estate, Inc.
SILVER: Invariant Corporation
BRONZE: Nesin Therapy Services, P.C.

Medium Category (51-100 employees)
GOLD: Brockwell Technologies, Inc.
SILVER: National Children's Advocacy Center
BRONZE: Monte Sano Research Corporation

Large Category (101-250 employees)
GOLD: IERUS Technologies, Inc.
SILVER: Avion Solutions
BRONZE: IronMountain Solutions

X-Large Category (251+ employees)
GOLD: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation
SILVER: Integration Innovation Inc. (i3)
BRONZE: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

