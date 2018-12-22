Huntsville woman's car with Christmas presents in trunk stolen

A Huntsville women's car was taken from outside her apartment on Thursday night and she told us all the Christmas presents she bought for her family were in the trunk.

"If you can steal a car from someone and their Christmas a few days before the holidays, I just wonder what the worlds coming to," said Dena Crowell.

Crowell said she went to the grocery store with a neighbor late last night. When she got back to the Huntsville Summit Apartments her keys got misplaced in the hustle of multiple trips taking everything inside.

That is the reason Huntsville Police Department have not labeled this case a stolen car, but Crowell is still very complementary of how police are handling the case, "I think we sometimes we overlook our officers and how human they are," said Crowell.

The officers genuine sadness at her case meant the world to her. WAAY 31 requested an interview with the officer. He respectfully declined and said he was just doing his job.

Police have labled the case "unathorized use of a motor vehicle," and are actively searching for it.

Crowell has a message for the person, or people who took it, "Please just park it somewhere that huntsville police find it and bring it back," said Crowell.

The car is a '97 Cadillac DeVille with the license plate of 52HW200. If you see it you're asked to call police.