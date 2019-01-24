Huntsville woman warns others after car is stolen while warming up

With the weather getting colder many people are choosing to warm their cars before heading out for the day. One local woman is warning others they may want to think twice before doing that after her car was stolen.

Monday evening Tajia Zellars started her car to warm it up. Less than a minute later it was gone and she watched the suspect drive off with it.

"You always think that situations like this would never happen to you, you know."

What was supposed to be a quick run for food with her daughter turned into a four day ordeal for Zellars.

"Not even 30 seconds, I went in the house to grab her and my card and I walked outside and they were pulling off in my car."

Zellars called police and filed a report. Not only did the thief get away with her car but the keys to her apartment too. She was scared to stay at home in fear the thief would come back.

"If they would just get in my car while it was on then there's no telling what else they would do as far as coming into my house."

Huntsville Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Michael Johnson said there have been a number of unattended stolen vehicles over the last couple of weeks. He said if people want to warm their cars up they should find a safe way to do it. I talked to a local car accessories company who told me a remote car starter could help.

"If somebody were to get in the car and try to put it in gear, hit the gas pedal, hit the brake pedal it has a safety feature that shuts the car off," said Ben Warren the store manager at Speakerbox Car Audio.

Zellars said she won't be warming up her car anymore and she is considering a remote car starter for herself.

"I never thought about that in the past but I'm definitely thinking about that in the future."

Huntsville Police did locate Zellars car Thursday morning. She was able to pick it up and take it home.