Huntsville woman unsure who pulled her over on S. Memorial Pkwy

A Huntsville woman is trying to get answers as to who pulled her over on South Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning.

"I'm not convinced he was impersonating an officer. I'm not convinced he is an officer. I'm scared. That's all I know," Brittany Laird said.

The incident happened near the Martin Road overpass. Brittany Laird was driving to work when she was cut-off by a Chevrolet Impala with red and blue lights inside its back window.

"I thought pulling over immediately was the right thing to do. I didn't know my rights as a civilian that I could slow down, contact 911 and go from there," Laird said.

Laird described the man who got out of the car as irate, wearing a black polo that only had the word 'Police' on it and khaki pants. She said he had a gun on his waist band.

"He cuts back in front of me, slams on his breaks again and I'm frustrated and upset," Laird said. "And I give him the bird. He slams on his breaks. The last time, turns his lights on, which are in the back, and immediately I'm like, 'oh my God. He's a cop.'"

Laird said she isn't sure if the man who pulled her over is Huntsville Police, but she's reported the incident to the department and they are investigating it.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson said the department doesn't think the person that pulled over Laird is one of their officers, but they aren't convinced the man is not an officer somewhere else.

"This also could be a law enforcement officer that is not from our jurisdiction. We just don't know yet, and we are still investigating it right now," Johnson said.

According to Huntsville Police, it's a Class C felony to impersonate a peace officer, and it carries a sentence of at least a year in jail.

WAAY 31 reached out to police departments all over the Tennessee Valley. The only two we've heard back from so far that have unmarked impalas are Huntsville Police and Decatur Police.

Decatur Police said their officer that drives the unmarked Impala was not in Huntsville Wednesday morning.