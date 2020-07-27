Huntsville woman to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Tuesday on WAAY 31

Huntsville resident Zenovia Stephens says she and Black Adventure Crew, her family adventure initiative and blog, will be on Tuesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

The show airs at 9 a.m. on WAAY 31, and Stephens said she’ll be part of “The Good News segment.”

According to a news release from Stephens:

“Zenovia Stephens originally came to Huntsville in 2002 as a student athlete where she was on the track team at Alabama A&M University. After graduation, Zenovia settled in the Huntsville area, married her college sweetheart, George, also a track & field team member, and is now the mother of 3 beautiful boys. She founded Black Adventure Crew originally as a blog to chronicle the adventures of her family. Black Adventure Crew hosts public adventures that engages participants not only from the Huntsville Metro area, but also from around the U.S. Seeing the additional need for “kid-specific” explorations and activities, Zenovia launched “Black Kids Adventures, Inc.” and “Black Kids Do Hike”. Through these efforts, along with her family, Zenovia fosters Huntsville and State of Alabama exploration and engagement in nature; while providing a much needed solution during these uncertain times.”

