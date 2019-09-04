Huntsville woman explains how family in Florida prepared for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is approaching the Eastern Florida coast, which has some people from Huntsville communicating closely with their families down there.

One woman from Huntsville tells WAAY 31 her family is located in Palm Beach Gardens and is prepared for the storm. Risa Mendelson says her family put metal shutters on their windows, purchased batteries and filled up on gas. People are also staying off the streets in their area.

"The problem they're worried about is the water. They've had a lot of rain right now in Florida and they've had to drain their pools and local ponds because it's slow moving and it's going to be very wet," Mendelson said.

Her family has gone through hurricanes before.

"Their past experiences have prepared them more for this hurricane because they know how bad it can get. They were both there during Andrew and my brother still remembers having to hold up windows," she said.

Mendelson's family tells her they are only experiencing some rain and wind right now.