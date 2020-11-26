Huntsville woman spreads awareness about program helping pay off mortages amid pandemic

During this coronavirus pandemic, America's health crisis is quickly becoming a housing crisis.

According to research by the center on budget and policy priorities as of this month, an estimated 10 million adults are in a household that is not caught up on its mortgage payment.

However, there is a program helping Alabamians. One woman is making sure people here in Huntsville know about it.

In February of 2019, Latoya Whitfield chose to step up for her community, simply by creating this Facebook page, Huntsville Alabama Community Resources.

"I just had a lot of information that I didn't want to keep to myself, so that's the reason I started it," Whitfield said.

It was her way of giving back, by providing resources to help others. One of those included informing people about a program her mother took advantage of, Hardest Hit Alabama.

It is a foreclosure prevention program funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury's 'Hardest Hit Fund' that was authorized under the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008.

"I decided to reach out to them because my mom had just stopped working due to her disability and I wanted to see if I could get her some assistance," Whitfield said.

She said within a month, her mom was approved for the program and had the remainder of her mortgage paid off.

"I think my mom, she was in shock more than anything," Whitfield said.

There was a period of time Hardest Hit Alabama was not accepting any more applications. However, back in May, the program reopened due to this on-going pandemic.

Now, Whitfield is hoping people struggling due to COVID, looking into their assistance.

"If people would just access those programs, it would be a great thing for them to prevent them from losing a house, utilities, all those things are posted on our resource page," Whitfield said. " A lot of times people just want to hear people had an experience."

The process for applying is online. For more information, click here.

Since the program began in 2010, it has helped more than 7,800 Alabama families avoid foreclosure.