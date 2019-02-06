Huntsville woman overdoses on heroin while driving

A woman who overdosed on heroin while driving Wednesday morning is now in the hospital facing DUI charges. Police already arrested the passenger on drug charges.

"I walked outside and the yellow barrier had been taken out, and it was in the middle of the driveway, and the vehicle crashed up against a cement pile-on at Bragg's Furniture," said a witness, Andy Alvarez.

This is what Andy Alvarez, owner of McAbee Medical Inc., saw when he went to work this morning. A car ran through a hand rail and hit a sign next to his store at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"I didn't think the car was mobile, but she backed it out as we were standing there and backed out into Governors Drive quickly. She floored it and hit it head-on," said Alvarez.

Police said the driver of the car, Taylor Duncan, and a passenger were high on heroin. After running into the sign, Duncan backed out onto Governors Drive and ran into another car.

"It was scary to see her drive across traffic and then when that accident happened, it was scary. Thank God it was just those two vehicles, because the way that car was going there could have been five or six vehicles easily," said Alvarez.

Police said no one was badly hurt. Alvarez said when Duncan got out of the car, she put up a fight with first responders and he ran to help.

"He was trying to hold her down and she was difficult to hold down and so while he was trying to hold her down, she was still trying to get up so I held her legs," said Alvarez.

Duncan was taken to the hospital and the passenger was taken to the Madison County Jail. After hearing what happened this morning, Bragg's employee, Susan Gray, said she wasn't surprised by the crash.

"We've had actually several people hit that sign, and we just don't know what it is. It is a straight stretch on Governors, but that sign has been hit a few times. I'm just glad she hit it where she did because a few feet over and she would have landed on a bunch of sofas," said Bragg's employee, Susan Gray.

Alvarez is just thankful everyone is safe.

"I'm glad that everyone was okay and there wasn't any real bad damage done to the people," said Alvarez.

Police said the person who was hit by Duncan is not suffering from any major injuries.