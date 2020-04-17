Huntsville woman looks to donate camper to help healthcare workers self-quarantine

A Huntsville woman is hoping to provide a way for local healthcare workers to self quarantine.

Kelly Hewlett is offering her camper to Huntsville doctors and nurses who need somewhere to stay so they don’t risk spreading the coronavirus to their families.

Hewlett’s brother is a nurse in Georgia and moved out of his home to protect his family, and that’s why she wants to help others.

"You can find a hotel or you can find a place to stay, but then you don’t see your family. So at least this way, they’re able to see their families through the window or play in the backyard at 6 feet distance," said Hewlett.

Hewlett is working with a group called RV's 4 MD's to match with a healthcare worker here. The group matches people who own campers with healthcare workers in need of one. Owners donate the camper to the workers for free. If you own a camper and would like to donate or if you are a healthcare worker who needs a camper, you can find help matching here.