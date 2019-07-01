'It was so traumatic:' Huntsville woman looking for answers after house fire

A Huntsville woman wants answers after a Sunday night fire caused her home to be in ruins.

On the outside, it looks as though there was very little damage, but the inside of the home contains ashes and broken glass, all remnants of the tragic fire.

"It happened so fast. It was so traumatic. I just don't have words," the homeowner, Tonya Allton-Smith, said. Allton- Smith was upstairs in her home Sunday night in the middle of devotion when somebody shouted 'Fire!' She quickly called 911 and got out of the house.

When she went back to the house Monday morning, she found the room where she once collected donations from her coworkers to give to people on the streets was in ruins.

"I just don't have any words. I'm kind of speechless today," she said.

Allton-Smith wasn't the only one affected by the fire. For years, she has taken in what she calls the "displaced." These are people she says society has turned its back on, and she helps them get back on their feet. Now, her and the others living in the home are the ones in need of help.

"Right now, the displaced and the person who's running it, now we're all homeless because we don't have another place to go to," Allton-Smith said. Even in the midst of tragedy, everyone is still keeping their heads high.

"I just plead something good gone come out of all this," Shirley Burkes, one of the people living in the home, said.

"These things happen so I'm more, like, more satisfied because I know what God can do," Calvin Jacobs Jr., who lives in the home, said.

Allton-Smith said the thing that is bothering her more than anything is not knowing the cause of the fire. She said she's happy nobody was hurt, but doesn't know what's next for her or the community she helps.

The American Red Cross got some of the adults hotels to sleep in Sunday night, and the rest are staying at Allton-Smith's mothers home. However, the firefighters have not told her how long it'll take before they can move back into the home.