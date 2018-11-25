Huntsville woman killed after truck crashes into home

Late Saturday night, 53-year-old Antony Wu was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram southbound on Chaney Thompson road. Huntsville Police said his vehicle ran off the left side of the road and went into the front yard of a house. It hit a car parked in the driveway and then continue to move into a different yard, striking a large bush and fence before striking a house on Riverchase Rd.

Wu's truck went through the wall of the house and hit the female victim, 48-year-old Joy Vaughn who was inside sleeping.

Vaughn was transported to Huntsville Hospital, but was pronounced dead moments later. Wu was also transported with non-life threatning injuries. Huntsville Police believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash. A search warrant was obtained to take a sample of Wu's blood for analysis. Authorities charged Wu with manslaughter.

Joy Vaughn was related to an employee of WAAY 31.