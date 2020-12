A Huntsville woman accused of rear-ending a car and killing a woman has been indicted for reckless murder.

The indictment handed down by a Limestone County grand jury against Tonyia Shepard was just made public Wednesday.

Shepard is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the crash that killed 22-year-old Elizabeth Tucker and injuring Tucker's younger sister on Sept. 22.

Shepard is currently free on a more than $100,000 bond.

Her next court date has not yet been set.