Louisiana evacuees don't know when it's safe to return home

Thousands of people who evacuated Louisiana in preparation for Hurricane Ida still don't know when they will be able to return home.

One Huntsville woman is currently housing a dozen family members who evacuated from St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

As Hurricane Ida quickly strengthened to an extremely dangerous category 4 storm, they had little time to pack up their belongings or think about the damage they might return to.

"None of us was really thinking we're leaving, and we might come back to nothing. No, I don't think you ever think you're leaving, and you might come back to nothing. I don't think that's ever really a thought in your mind. You just think oh, I got to get out, I got to save myself right now," says Breanna Franklin, one of the evacuees from Louisiana.

Franklin's hometown is currently without power, and her family is being told to stay out of St. Bernard Parish until local authorities know how much damage is in the area.