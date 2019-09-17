Huntsville woman helping to improve lives of older adults, home-bound in the community

WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of the Women's Economic Development Council's Women Honoring Women event. We sat down with one of the five honorees, Ann Anderson.

Anderson has served as the executive director of CASA, or Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound, of Madison County for the past 28 years. Her passion for improving the lives of the older adults and the home-bound in our community has made Huntsville a better place to live.

Anderson moved to this area about 40 years ago from Chicago with her family. She said it was her upbringing in Chicago that played a big part in cultivating who she is today.

"I grew up in Chicago and lived on the west side of Chicago, the inner city. I went to the catholic school and we were a diverse neighborhood. We had immigrants from Italy, Ireland and people coming in from Mexico and Puerto Rico. We had Italians and Polish," Anderson said.

Anderson was first asked to apply for the executive director position at CASA from someone who served on the CASA board. The non-profit provides services to people who are 60 years and older and for people of all ages who are home-bound, in wheelchairs and bed-bound.

"That interview went well, but it was the second one that really made me hungry for the job, because as I was waiting to go to that final interview for the top five contenders, I went and I stepped by the Winn Dixie off of Jordan Lane/Wall Triana and I'm walking around," Anderson said.

"I'm in the freezer section and this elderly woman comes up to me and she stops me and she says, 'Can you help me?' I said, 'Sure, what can I do?' She says, 'I'm legally blind and I can't see the sugar-free ice cream label.' I said, 'Okay. I'll get it.' I went in there with a much better attitude and I said I could help people and I'm of that nature and character, that I want to help make life a little bit better. That was no big thing and she was so appreciative and grateful. Like I said, the rest is history," Anderson said.

Anderson saw how the work she would lead at CASA would be life changing for people in our community. It touched her heart and she accepted the job. That was more than 20 years ago.

Anderson said as Madison County has changed over the years, so has the need for CASA's services. When she started, there were two full time workers and a part time employee.

"It has grown so much. This past year, we touched 2,600 clients. We have seven full time and two part time [employees]. We have a lot of services that are ongoing and continuous needs. We have seasonal and holiday gift giving and CASA community garden where we send out vegetables," she said.

Last year, CASA built 137 wheelchair ramps and 397 guardrails and handrails in the community.

"That helps people from falling. If they fall, then they end up in the hospital and rehab, and they could end up in the nursing home, and that runs about $70,000 a year, and that's taxpayers paying for it. Taxpayers aren't paying for us to do anything," Anderson said.

Anderson says along the way, she has had many mentors who helped her become the person she is today.

"That taught me the value of working hard, not to do things half way," she said.

Anderson applies those values to her role at CASA, making sure the older adult population has the resources they need, and at the end of the day, that they are treated with dignity, given hope and feel valued. She also serves as mentor through a number of organizations in this area.

We thank Ann Anderson for her service to our community.

WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of the WEDC Foundation and the Women Honoring Women event. It's Thursday, September 19th at the Von Braun Center at 5:30 p.m.

WAAY 31 anchor Najahe Sherman will be the emcee of the event. Money raised from the event will go to scholarships and educational workshops for college women.

For more information about the organization, click here.